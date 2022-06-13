Carteret County Public Library System Returning to in-person summer reading programs
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Carteret County, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County Public School System is launching it’s annual summer reading program with the theme “oceans of possibilities” on June 13th.
The program is returning to an in-person format after being conducted online and in a hybrid setting for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The goal of the program is to help nurture a lifelong love of reading and learning among students.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.