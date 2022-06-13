Carteret County Public Library System Returning to in-person summer reading programs

Carteret County, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County Public School System is launching it’s annual summer reading program with the theme “oceans of possibilities” on June 13th.

The program is returning to an in-person format after being conducted online and in a hybrid setting for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The goal of the program is to help nurture a lifelong love of reading and learning among students.

