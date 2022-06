CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Lines are in for the 64th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin fishing Tournament.

266 boats are competing for the record prize of $5,858,875.

246 teams are fishing Monday while 20 boats took a layday. Offshore III was the first hooked up at 9:18 a.m.

Coverage at the scales will begin at 3:00 p.m.

