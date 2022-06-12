Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Scattered strong storms expected to fire Sunday afternoon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A weak warm front will move through ENC today and will aid in thunderstorm formation during the afternoon. Some scattered storms will become strong with high wind gusts, downpours, vivid lightning, and possibly some small hail. Not all areas will get a storm, but those who do will likely see a fairly strong one. Otherwise, skies will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s before the storms start forming. Activity will ease down during the evening.

Along the coast, a southerly breeze will blow at 5 to 10 mph most of the day. Sea surface temperatures range from low 70s northern Outer Banks to mid 70s on the Crystal Coast. Air temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s for all beaches. Rip current threats are moderate between Oregon Inlet and Cape Hatteras, low elsewhere for Sunday afternoon.

Heat will return in full as we start the upcoming work week. A stronger westerly flow on Monday will push our air temps into the mid 90s and highs will stay in the 90s through Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances will be around 20% Monday and Tuesday due to the heat and humidity. A back door cold front will move in late Tuesday and may ease the heat a little by Wednesday and Thursday.

Sunday

Partly sunny with increasing humidity. Scattered storms are likely to form in the afternoon with some strong ones. High of 88. Wind: S 10-15. Rain chance: 50%

Monday

Partly sunny and hot. High of 95. Wind: W 10. Rain chance 20%

Tuesday

Partly sunny with a high of 97. Wind: W 10. Rain chance: 20%

Wednesday

Mostly sunny with highs near 92. Wind: NE 5-10.

Thursday

Mostly sunny with a high near 90. Wind E 5-10

