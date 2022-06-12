Lenoir County Student named recipient of 2022 Golden LEAF Scholarship Award

Lenoir County, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County student has been awarded a scholarship for students in rural areas.

Moises Ramirez-Barron from Lenoir County Early College High School received the scholarship from the Golden LEAF Foundation.

recipients from rural, tobacco-dependent or economically distressed North Carolina counties are selected based on career and education goals, academic performance, and expressed intent to contribute to the state’s rural communities upon graduation.

“Congratulations Moises for receiving this award.” said Representative Chris Humphrey of Lenoir County “We need students like you to help our rural communities thrive!”

State Senator Jim Perry added: “Moises has already demonstrated leadership and strong academic performance, Receiving a Golden LEAF scholarship is a great honor and he should be proud of his accomplishment.”

The Golden Leaf Foundation is a foundation focusing on increasing economic opportunity in North Carolina’s rural and tobacco-dependent communities.

Golden Leaf has provided 6,251 scholarships totaling more than 42 million dollars to students from rural communities attending North Carolina’s colleges and universities.

