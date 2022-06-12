Advertisement

Historical Society Golf Tournament

New Bern Historical Society Golf Tournament
New Bern Historical Society Golf Tournament(New Bern Historical Society)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 12, 2022
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Historical Society invites you to “Tee It Up Fore History” at the 3rd Annual Historical Society Golf Tournament on Sunday, June 12 at the Carolina Colours Golf Club.

Executive Director Mickey Miller expects this to be a special event, full of fun, stating “You’ll enjoy a great day of golf, a delicious dinner and support the New Bern Historical Society all at the same time.”

The superball tournament is open to the public, but space is limited. Spots are still open.

Golfers can sign up as an individual, couple or foursome.

Cost is $90 per person and includes green fees, cart, unlimited range balls, prizes, goodie bag. a lavish post-golf dinner at Carolina Colours Pavilion.

There are cash prizes for the 1st and 2nd place men, women and couples; and for the longest drive and closest to the pin for both men and women.

There are four Hole-In-One prizes with a whopping $40,000 towards the purchase of a new Nissan vehicle from East Carolina Nissan for a hole-in-one on #6, and other great prizes for holes-in-one on #2, #12, and #16.

Registration opens at 11 am. Tee off, with a shotgun start, is at 1:30pm. Lunch will be available for purchase from 11am.

