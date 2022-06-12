ECU players excited by crowds share about challenges of big game atmosphere at Clark-LeClair stadium

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Record crowds at Clark-LeClair Stadium for game one and game two of the first ever super regional held here.

5,807 people the record set on Saturday. Playing in front of the wild crowd is great for the Pirates, but it also takes extra focus.

“You definitely have to scream. I know one play this weekend I was running in front of Hoover and I wasn’t quite sure if he heard me so I kind of like jumped just in case to like brace for impact but luckily he heard me,” says ECU outfielder Bryson Worrell, “You have to be really loud when you are out there.”

“Just tell them treat it like a 0-0 ballgame. Just go out there and compete. At the end of the day, your focus is winning pitches. Win one pitch at a time and just treat it like that,” says ECU catcher Ben Newton, “You can’t get caught up in the score. Both teams can come back at any given time. You just got to keep winning pitches all 9 innings.”

ECU and Texas got underway at 5 PM on Sunday. Texas scored 4 runs in the first, 3 on a homer by Ivan Melendez. They went in a weather delay due to lightning and then rain around 5:30 PM. The game start was also delayed an hour by a lightning weather delay. UNC and Arkansas game two also delayed by weather. It was 2-2 in the 8th. Arkansas won game one.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.