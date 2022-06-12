ECU to play in final game of the Super Regional

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pirates baseball team will play Sunday at 4:00 p.m. in the final game of the NCAA Super Regional against the Texas Longhorns.

Following a 13-7 win on Friday, and a 9-8 loss on Saturday, The Longhorns extended the series to a third game at Clark Le-Clair Stadium scheduled for Sunday at 4 p.m.

This is the third game in a best of three series with the loser facing elimination and the winner going on to Omaha, NE to play in the College Baseball World Series.

The game had record setting attendance on Saturday with 5,807 fans.

A large crowd is expected for the final game as well.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.