ECU to play in final game of the Super Regional

ECU Baseball will face off against the Texas Longhorns Sunday at 4 PM
ECU Baseball will face off against the Texas Longhorns Sunday at 4 PM(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pirates baseball team will play Sunday at 4:00 p.m. in the final game of the NCAA Super Regional against the Texas Longhorns.

Following a 13-7 win on Friday, and a 9-8 loss on Saturday, The Longhorns extended the series to a third game at Clark Le-Clair Stadium scheduled for Sunday at 4 p.m.

This is the third game in a best of three series with the loser facing elimination and the winner going on to Omaha, NE to play in the College Baseball World Series.

The game had record setting attendance on Saturday with 5,807 fans.

A large crowd is expected for the final game as well.

