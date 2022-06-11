Advertisement

Washington Summer Festival underway through Saturday

2022 Summerfest in Washington, North Carolina.
2022 Summerfest in Washington, North Carolina.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A popular seasonal festival in eastern Carolina has returned and is continuing through Saturday.

The Washington Summer Festival kicked off Friday along the waterfront.

The family-friendly festival includes a street fair, kid’s events, rides, and more.

Friday night also included a concert with The Embers featuring Craig Woolard.

The night will wrap up with fireworks beginning at 9:00 p.m.

The festival will also run on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

You can click here for a full list of events.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence Guttierrez
Husband back in Greenville to face murder charge for wife’s death
19-year-old Isaiah McKoy is the great-grandson of the 75-year-old murder victim.
DEPUTIES: Teen charged with killing great-grandfather in Lenoir County
Carbon dioxide levels could mean more rise in seas.
Carbon dioxide level rise could prove costly for eastern North Carolina
A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill
Jacob Sanders & Helena Bernache
Virginia pair admit taking Beaufort Co. teen without parents’ permission

Latest News

Record Crowds descend on Super Regional game
Record Crowds descend on Super Regional game
Inflation hurting Greenville shoppers and business owners alike
Inflation hurting Greenville shoppers and business owners alike
File Photo: The Scales of Justice (KWTX)
Judge: NC health plan must cover transgender treatments
WITN photo
Record Crowds descend on Super Regional game