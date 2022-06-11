Washington Summer Festival underway through Saturday
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A popular seasonal festival in eastern Carolina has returned and is continuing through Saturday.
The Washington Summer Festival kicked off Friday along the waterfront.
The family-friendly festival includes a street fair, kid’s events, rides, and more.
Friday night also included a concert with The Embers featuring Craig Woolard.
The night will wrap up with fireworks beginning at 9:00 p.m.
The festival will also run on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
You can click here for a full list of events.
