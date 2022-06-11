Advertisement

Victim identified in Lenoir County fireworks explosion

The explosion happened here Friday afternoon.
(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LENOIR COUNTY N.C. (WITN) - Officials have identified the victim who died in the Lenoir County fireworks explosion Friday afternoon.

Officials also say that three firefighters were injured in yesterday’s blast. Two of them have been released from the hospital, while one is being treated at The North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center.

The property owner died on scene. He has been identified as Randy Herring according to Lenoir County Emergency Services.

La Grange Volunteer Fire Department, North Lenoir Fire & Rescue, and the NC Forest Service were dispatched to 4871 Bulltown Road in La Grange on Friday afternoon around 3:15 p.m when a brush fire ignited near a building.

Fireworks inside of the building detonated causing several injuries to first responders and the property owner.

According to Lenoir County Emergency Services, The Lenoir County Fire Marshal’s Office is coordinating the investigation with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the North Carolina Office of the State Fire Marshal, the NC Forest Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

