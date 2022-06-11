Advertisement

ECU falls to Texas in Super Regional game two, deciding game three is Sunday at 4 PM

Texas 9, East Carolina 8
ECU falls to Texas in Super Regional game 2
ECU falls to Texas in Super Regional game 2(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Texas Longhorns claimed game two of the NCAA Men’s Baseball Super Regional tournament against The East Carolina Pirates on Saturday winning 9-8 on a walk-off single.

It was a record crowd again for the Pirates at Clark-LeClair stadium 5,807 fans set the new attendance record on Saturday. The old record lasting one day.

ECU got down two runs early again and for the second day in a row built up a 7-2 lead. Bryson Worrell hit a solo home run to get it going. He followed up with a 2-run double with the bases loaded in the 5th to give the Pirates the lead.

Jacob Jenkins-Cowart hit a 3-run homer to follow and the Pirates were in command until the 8th.

Texas hit three big homers in the 7th and 8th innings. Skylar Messinger hit the big 3-run home run to tie it at 7 in the 8th. Dylan Campbell followed with a solo shot to give the Longhorns the lead 8-7.

ECU got down to its last out in the top of the 9th when Jacob Starling hit a huge solo home run to left to tie the game at 8.

Texas would load the bases in the 9th with 2 outs and Campbell the walk-off hero for the Longhorns drove in the winning run.

The Super Regional series is tied at 1. Game three is Sunday at 4 PM at Clark-Leclair Stadium

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The explosion happened here Friday afternoon.
One person killed, three firefighters injured when fireworks explode in Lenoir County
Noreanna Staton
POLICE: Teen threatens to burn down Ayden Elementary School
Kenneth Pritchard
Two charged after Beaufort County drug raid
This map was updated on June 10th.
Half dozen more Eastern Carolina counties now high risk for COVID-19
Malcolm Jones
Cocaine, guns seized in drug raid by Pitt County deputies

Latest News

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry
Former North Carolinian Curry scores 43 to beat Boston, Warriors tie NBA Finals 2-2
Forward Miles Bridges was being heckled as he left the floor.
Hornets pick Atkinson as next head coach
ECU SUPER REGIONAL GAME ONE
ECU beats Texas in NCAA Super Regional opener
NCAA Super Regionals get underway in Greenville