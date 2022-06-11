ECU falls to Texas in Super Regional game two, deciding game three is Sunday at 4 PM

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Texas Longhorns claimed game two of the NCAA Men’s Baseball Super Regional tournament against The East Carolina Pirates on Saturday winning 9-8 on a walk-off single.

It was a record crowd again for the Pirates at Clark-LeClair stadium 5,807 fans set the new attendance record on Saturday. The old record lasting one day.

ECU got down two runs early again and for the second day in a row built up a 7-2 lead. Bryson Worrell hit a solo home run to get it going. He followed up with a 2-run double with the bases loaded in the 5th to give the Pirates the lead.

Jacob Jenkins-Cowart hit a 3-run homer to follow and the Pirates were in command until the 8th.

Texas hit three big homers in the 7th and 8th innings. Skylar Messinger hit the big 3-run home run to tie it at 7 in the 8th. Dylan Campbell followed with a solo shot to give the Longhorns the lead 8-7.

LONGHORNS HAVE THE LEAD!!



Dylan Campbell's solo shot puts Texas up 8-7!!



📺 ESPN2#RoadToOmaha x @TexasBaseball pic.twitter.com/rxPtB0F57H — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 11, 2022

ECU got down to its last out in the top of the 9th when Jacob Starling hit a huge solo home run to left to tie the game at 8.

OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG!! 😱



THIS GAME IN GREENVILLE!#RoadToOmaha x @ECUBaseball pic.twitter.com/FXnMW5P8FB — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 11, 2022

Texas would load the bases in the 9th with 2 outs and Campbell the walk-off hero for the Longhorns drove in the winning run.

The Super Regional series is tied at 1. Game three is Sunday at 4 PM at Clark-Leclair Stadium

