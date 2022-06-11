Teen and juvenile charged in Elizabeth City murder

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Police in Elizabeth City have charged a teenager with murder in a shooting that left another teenager dead and a juvenile injured.

They also served a secure custody order for murder on a juvenile they say was also involved in the shooting.

Police have charged 18-year-old Sincer McCauley of Elizabeth City in the death of 17-year-old Leon Saunders. A juvenile was treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened on June 5th at approximately 8:33 pm in the 900 block of Herrington Road.

McCauley is in the Albemarle District Jail with no bond.

