Teen and juvenile charged in Elizabeth City murder
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Police in Elizabeth City have charged a teenager with murder in a shooting that left another teenager dead and a juvenile injured.
They also served a secure custody order for murder on a juvenile they say was also involved in the shooting.
Police have charged 18-year-old Sincer McCauley of Elizabeth City in the death of 17-year-old Leon Saunders. A juvenile was treated and released for non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting happened on June 5th at approximately 8:33 pm in the 900 block of Herrington Road.
McCauley is in the Albemarle District Jail with no bond.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.