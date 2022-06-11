Rubber Duckies Unite

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - On June 11th, rubber duckies will UNITE for United Way during the Duckie Race on the Pamlico, and a Jeep Show & Shine during Summer Festival in Washington.

The purpose of this event is to raise funds for the United Way of Beaufort County.

The Duckie Race on the Pamlico duckies can be adopted during Summer Festival on Friday, June 10th and Saturday, June 11th up until the start of the race at 3pm Saturday.

Duckies are $5 for one or a 6-Quack for $25. You can also adopt duckies online at //www.unitedwaybc.net/duckie-race.

Ducks splash into the water from “G” dock at 3 p.m. The first three lucky ducks through the chute will win $200, $100 and $50 with the last tailfeather waddling away with $25.

The United Way Jeep Show and Shine kicks off on Saturday at 11am with Jeeps assembling in the parking lot at the corner of S. Bonner Street & E. Water Street across from Festival Park.

Registration to participate in the Show & Shine is $20.

The event concludes at 2pm with awards presented in the categories of: Best Stock Jeep, Best Modified Jeep, Best Non-Wrangler Jeep, and Most Ducked Jeep.

The public is encouraged to vote for their favorite Jeep with United Way rubber ducks. The Jeep “DUCKED” with the most duckies will be recognized as the community favorite and be awarded the Most Ducked Jeep trophy.

Proceeds from these events will support United Way of Beaufort County’s vital work in the community.

The Beaufort County United Way is a local organization that has worked to build stronger communities through the investment of resources, engaging and collaborating with local partners, and inspired giving since 1961 and is part of an international network of over 1,800 affiliates in 40 countries and territories.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.