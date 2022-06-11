Power line installation in Jacksonville to require lane closures and traffic stops this weekend

Jacksonville, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is working with its partners to manage traffic at two roadway locations in Jacksonville while a power line is installed by Duke Energy.

The first phase of work will occur on the U.S. 17/N.C. 24/N.C. 53 bypass from June 11th to June 15th.

Traffic will need to be intermittently stopped during the installation.

Law enforcement officers will be directing traffic at the signalized intersection of U.S. 258/N.C. 24/N.C. 53

During the installation, crews may work on the weekend between 6 a.m. and noon, and on Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NCDOT encourages drivers to plan ahead and avoid these areas when possible.

