Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Partly cloudy Saturday with a stray shower possible

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Some clouds will pass over the area this weekend, but there isn’t much of a trigger to create widespread rain or storms, so enjoy a fairly nice weekend. Saturday will have partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 80s. There will be a 30% chance an inland area or two will see a pop up shower, but most will see a dry day. Winds will be light from the east then southeast around 5 to 10 mph.

Along the coast, an easterly breeze will also be light. Sea surface temperatures range from low 70s northern Outer Banks to mid 70s on the Crystal Coast. Air temperatures will reach the upper 70s for northern beaches and in the low 80s for the Crystal Coast.

Sunday will see a slight increase in humidity with highs warming into the upper 80s inland. Once again, a stray shower or storm is possible, but only a few will see one. Otherwise, enjoy partly cloudy skies with a southerly and then southwesterly breeze.

Heat will return in full as we start the upcoming work week. A stronger westerly flow on Monday will push our air temps into the mid 90s and highs will stay in the 90s through Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances will be around 20% Tuesday and Wednesday due to the heat and humidity. A back door cold front will move in late Wednesday and may spark a better storm chance overnight Wednesday night into Thursday. Exact timing of the midweek rain is still being ironed out. Slightly less heat is forecast for Thursday.

Saturday

Partly sunny with a stray shower possible. High of 85. Windy. Wind: SE 5-10. Rain chance: 30%

Sunday

Partly sunny with increasing humidity. A stray shower or storm possible. High of 88. Wind: S\ 10-15. Rain chance: 30%

Monday

Mostly sunny and hot. High of 95. Wind: W 10.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 96. Wind: W 10. Rain chance: 20%

Wednesday

Mostly sunny with highs near 92. Wind: W/E 5-10. Rain Chance: 20%

