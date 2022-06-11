Officers: Kinston man arrested for threatening woman with gun

KINSTON, NC - Kinston police responded to a report of domestic assault on Friday.

Kinston Police said the call came at approximately 11:40 pm from the 600 block of East Washington Avenue.

Officers determined John Briscoe, 52, of Kinston threatened a female acquaintance with a firearm and discharged the firearm inside of the residence.

Police say Briscoe barricaded himself inside the residence after officers attempted to make contact with Briscoe. The Kinston police SWAT team was called to assist, and after negotiations, Briscoe surrendered. A search warrant was conducted on the home.

Officers say the firearm was recovered along with evidence that the weapon was fired.

Briscoe was arrested for discharging a firearm within enclosure to incite fear, illegal discharge within the city limits. and resisting a public officer. Briscoe was placed in Lenoir County jail under a secured bond.

Kinston police ask anyone with information about the situation to call Lenoir County Crime Stoppers or the Kinston Police Department tip line.

