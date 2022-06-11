GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The first Eastern North Carolina Natural Disaster Resource Expo is set to take place in Pitt County.

This event will take place June 11th, 2022 (Saturday), from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Town Commons, 105 E 1st St, Greenville, NC 27858.

On behalf of the Association of Mexicans of North Carolina, the event is put on by The NC Latino Disaster Recovery Alliance (NCLDRA).

The purpose of the event is to provide preparedness resources, information, demonstrations, and trainings relating to natural disasters.

Demonstrations and trainings of life-saving procedures such as CPR, Pillowcase Project, Prepare with Pedro and more will be offered at the expo.

Games, activities for kids and food vendors will also be participating.

Volunteer opportunities will also be available during this expo.

