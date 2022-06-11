March for Our Lives Rally

Advertisement

March for Our Lives(WSMV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - March for Our Lives will hold a rally Saturday at the Pitt County Court House from 6-8 p.m.

March for Our Lives says more than 450 gun-safety marches are planned in at least 45 states and around the world on Saturday, with the total expected to increase.

This weekend’s marches come as gun legislation gains new momentum.

At noon ET Saturday at the Washington Monument, speakers will include survivors of gun violence, March For Our Lives leaders and teachers.

Among them: X Gonzalez, March for Our Lives co-founder and Parkland Survivor, Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), NEA President Becky Pringle ... AFT President Randi Weingarten, Yolanda King, granddaughter of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Garnell Whitfield, son of a Buffalo shooting victim and a retired Buffalo fire commissioner.

