Former North Carolinian Curry scores 43 to beat Boston, Warriors tie NBA Finals 2-2

Warriors take back home court advantage for Finals
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) — In a demonstrative and dominating performance that was one of the best of his postseason career, Steph Curry scored 43 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 107-97 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night, sending the series back to San Francisco knotted at two games apiece.

Two nights after shaking off a foot injury in a Game 3 loss, the two-time league MVP stomped and shot his way to his third-highest scoring total in the postseason, adding 10 rebounds and making a pair of baskets during a 10-0 fourth-quarter run that turned a four-point Boston edge into a 100-94 Golden State lead. It was the second-most points he’s scored in the NBA Finals.

Andrew Wiggins had 17 points and 16 boards for the Warriors, who have won at least one road game for an NBA-record 27 consecutive playoff series since 2013. They will host Game 5 on Monday night, with Game 6 in Boston on Thursday; Golden State would hold the home-court advantage in a seventh game, if necessary.

Jayson Tatum had 23 points and 11 rebounds for Boston, but he managed just one basket while playing the entire fourth quarter. Jaylen Brown scored 21 points and Robert Williams III had 12 rebounds.

