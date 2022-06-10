WITN Sunrise team plays ECU baseball trivia ahead of Super Regional

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The ECU Pirates will host the NCAA Baseball Super Regionals today. In light of the historic games, WITN’s Sunrise team played their own game of trivia Friday morning.

WITN at Sunrise Anchor, Lauren Baker and WITN Meteorologist, Charlie Ironmonger pitched five questions to WITN at Sunrise Anchor, Hannah Jeffries.

Knowing the game of baseball, both Baker and Ironmonger umpired the game with Jeffries as the leadoff hitter.

To the teams surprise, Jeffries only got one wrong and eventually scored a homerun.

Will the Pirates do the same? Only time will tell, first pitch is today at 12:06 p.m.

