Washington Summer Festival kicks off Friday

Preparations are underway for the Washington Summer Festival.
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Washington Summer Festival kicks off Friday on the waterfront and continues Saturday.

The family-friendly festival includes a street fair, kid’s events, rides, and more.

There will also be live music starting at 7:00 p.m with The Embers featuring Craig Woolard.

The night will wrap up with fireworks beginning at 9:00 p.m.

Washington-Beaufort County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Catherine Glover says, “We didn’t have it in 2020 due to COVID but we did have it last year in August. This is the first time since and we can have it on the original date. We feel like it is a big celebration and a kick-off for summer. So we are super happy we can have it at its original time.”

For a full list of events, you can click here.

