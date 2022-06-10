Advertisement

Two charged after Beaufort County drug raid

Kenneth Pritchard
Kenneth Pritchard(Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people from Beaufort County have been arrested after a drug raid at a home just outside of Washington.

Beaufort County deputies say the arrests on Friday came after investigators make purchases of cocaine from Kenneth Pritchard and then searched the man’s home on Coy Road.

The 37-year-old Pritchard is charged with trafficking in cocaine by possession, trafficking in cocaine by transportation, possession with intent to sell and deliver ecstasy, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine within 1000 feet of a school, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of storing and selling a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies also charged Jada Boomer, of Washington, with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

During the search, deputies found cocaine, ecstasy pills, gummies containing THC, marijuana, a .380 pistol, and $16,790 in cash.

Pritchard, who has a prior conviction for second-degree murder, was jailed on a $100,000 bond. Boomer’s bond was set at $3,000.

