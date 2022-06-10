Three men arrested after nine pounds of pot seized in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Nine pounds of marijuana were found during a raid on a home in New Bern.

Craven County deputies and New Bern police searched the home on Lawson Street last Wednesday.

In addition to the pot, deputies say they seized firearms, cash, and packaging material used for narcotics distribution.

Police charged Anthony Lynch, 33, Christian Moore, 33, and Shabazz Deliard, 32 with felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI controlled substance. Lynch and Moore are also facing weapons charges.

