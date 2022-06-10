Advertisement

Tampons, pads see supply chain shortages, inflation

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT
(CNN) - Supply chain problems and inflation have hit virtually all consumer goods, and period products are no different.

Top retailers and manufacturers acknowledged the shortages of tampons and pads this week, confirming complaints that have been circulating on social media for months.

Tampon prices are up nearly 10% from a year ago, according to Bloomberg.

The shortages appear to stem from supply issues with key materials like cotton and plastic – the same materials used in personal protective equipment, which has been in high demand since the start of the pandemic.

Secondly, the war in Ukraine has further crimped supply because Russia and Ukraine are both major exporters of fertilizer used to grow cotton.

Lastly, the drought in Texas has hit cotton growth, too.

Of course, material shortages and supply chain issues are hitting a lot of products, but – much like the baby formula shortage – there’s a biological demand for period products that can’t be easily substituted.

