Saving Graces for Felines: Dewey and Louie

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -WITN’s Saving Graces for Felines cats of the week are Dewey and Louie.

Starting off with Dewey, he is Mr. Independent. Saving Graces says he loves playing with his brothers, but he can also keep himself entertained with toys. All he needs is a toy with fake fur and he will carry it around like a mighty hunter.

The other part to the iconic group is Louie, he is a solid black love bug.

If you have a little more energy he is the pet for you. Saving Graces says he is both playful and affectionate, but can also entertain himself for hours with just an empty box.

To take one of these cute tabbies home visit the Saving Graces website.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

