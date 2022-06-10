Record Crowds descend on Super Regional game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - 5,723 people helped set a new attendance record for Clark-LeClair Stadium.

The atmosphere in the Jungle fan section was electric throughout the day as fans cheered on the ECU Pirates as they took on the Texas Longhorns.

ECU fan, Brooks Hill, was confident the Pirates would come out victorious from the get-go.

“I think the boys are going to be feeling right,” Hill said. “I think coach Godwin is going to make them feel good and I can’t wait to have a great time in the Jungle.”

Meanwhile, right outside the stadium, it was a little bit calmer. A few hundred fans were gathered around a large T.V. screen where they could still see all the action and hear it a few feet away.

Emily Christian says she’s one of the few ECU students staying in Greenville this summer, and ECU’s quest to Omaha has been the highlight so far.

“This is definitely up there with the most fun thing I’ve done this summer. I was at the regional game last week too so I’m just happy to be here.”

ECU defeated Texas, 13 to 7.

ECU Police are advising everyone to avoid 14th St and Greenville Blvd before and after game two on Saturday.

