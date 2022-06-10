Advertisement

POLICE: Teen threatens to burn down Ayden Elementary School

Noreanna Staton
Noreanna Staton(Pitt County jail)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville teenager is in jail after police say she threatened to burn down her sister’s school.

Ayden police have charged Noreanna Staton with communicating threat of mass violence on educational property, communicating threats, and resisting public officer.

It happened Thursday morning at Ayden Elementary School.

Police said the school was having an award ceremony and the 19-year-old woman wanted to sign out her sister. Staton is not on the approved list for the student, according to police, and she became irate, threatening to burn the school down.

Staton remains in jail on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence Guttierrez
Husband back in Greenville to face murder charge for wife’s death
19-year-old Isaiah McKoy is the great-grandson of the 75-year-old murder victim.
DEPUTIES: Teen charged with killing great-grandfather in Lenoir County
Carbon dioxide levels could mean more rise in seas.
Carbon dioxide level rise could prove costly for eastern North Carolina
Jacob Sanders & Helena Bernache
Virginia pair admit taking Beaufort Co. teen without parents’ permission
A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill

Latest News

NCAA Super Regionals get underway in Greenville
Malcolm Jones
Cocaine, guns seized in drug raid by Pitt County deputies
Mason Bryant, Akeem Bryant
HCPD: Missing 4-year-old found safe, search continues for father
Three people were injured after shots rang out in the food court at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia.
Police: Shooting at Eastridge Mall in Gastonia, several injured