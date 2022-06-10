POLICE: Teen threatens to burn down Ayden Elementary School

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville teenager is in jail after police say she threatened to burn down her sister’s school.

Ayden police have charged Noreanna Staton with communicating threat of mass violence on educational property, communicating threats, and resisting public officer.

It happened Thursday morning at Ayden Elementary School.

Police said the school was having an award ceremony and the 19-year-old woman wanted to sign out her sister. Staton is not on the approved list for the student, according to police, and she became irate, threatening to burn the school down.

Staton remains in jail on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.