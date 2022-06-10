Advertisement

Pitt County Special Olympians finish runner up at USA Games Basketball Tournament for their division

Silver medals earned as team North Carolina at the USA Games


By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Special Olympians represented North Carolina well at the USA Games in Orlando, Florida, this week.

The team made it to the championship game and finished runner up on Friday bringing home silver medals. They finished 3-2 overall for their division. They won their semifinal game on Thursday to reach the championship.

Pitt County USA Games Final

The Pitt County team won the North Carolina games before the pandemic. It earned them the right to represent the state at the USA Games this year.

