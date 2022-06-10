Advertisement

NCAA Super Regionals get underway in Greenville

ECU baseball
ECU baseball(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University Pirates will take on the University of Texas Longhorns today for the first game in the NCAA Super Regional round.

The best of three series begins today at noon at Clark LeClair Stadium. It will continue Saturday at noon and if necessary, a third game will be held on Sunday.

While it is the first Super Regional in Greenville, it is far from the Pirates’ first experience in the NCAA Super Regional round. ECU has made it each of the past three seasons now. They fell at Louisville in 2019. There were no playoffs in 2020 due to COVID and then they were swept by Vanderbilt last season.

This is the first time the Pirates will face the Longhorns in program history. ECU advanced to its seventh overall Super Regional after posting a 3-1 record in the Greenville Regional, while Texas swept through the Austin Regional with a 3-0 ledger.

The winner of this series will head to Omaha, Nebraska to compete in the NCAA 2022 Men’s College World Series, fighting for a national championship title.

Several watch parties are being held across Greenville for those who couldn’t get tickets to the sold-out series. Today and tomorrow’s games will also air on ESPN 2.

Visit Greenville, NC and ECU Athletics are hosting a free viewing on the Howard and Lyn Swain Promenade in the Burt Family Premium Lot. This area is located behind the first base side of Clark-LeClair Stadium, the home of the Super Regional.

The Tailgate & Watch Party will be held each day of the Super Regional. Opening times are:

Friday

  • 10:00 a.m. Watch Party Opens
  • 12:00 p.m.First Pitch

Saturday

  • 9:00 a.m. Watch Party Opens
  • 12:00 p.m.First Pitch

Sunday (if necessary) Times TBA

If you are heading toward campus this weekend, there will be extra traffic in the area.

Along with the Super Regional games, Pitt County Schools is holding graduations at Minges Coliseum. The school system and ECU police have made parking recommendations for both days. You can find those here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence Guttierrez
Husband back in Greenville to face murder charge for wife’s death
19-year-old Isaiah McKoy is the great-grandson of the 75-year-old murder victim.
DEPUTIES: Teen charged with killing great-grandfather in Lenoir County
Carbon dioxide levels could mean more rise in seas.
Carbon dioxide level rise could prove costly for eastern North Carolina
Jacob Sanders & Helena Bernache
Virginia pair admit taking Beaufort Co. teen without parents’ permission
A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and...
No deaths from 2nd military helicopter crash in 2 days

Latest News

Elizabeth City State University campus
Elizabeth City State University named one of the best HBCUs for LGBTQ+ students
Atlantic Beach receives new lifeguard stands
Atlantic Beach receives new lifeguard towers
WITN Sunrise team plays ECU baseball trivia ahead of Super Regional
Saving Graces for Felines: Hewey and Louie
Saving Graces for Felines: Dewey and Louie