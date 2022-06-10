NCAA Super Regionals get underway in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University Pirates will take on the University of Texas Longhorns today for the first game in the NCAA Super Regional round.

The best of three series begins today at noon at Clark LeClair Stadium. It will continue Saturday at noon and if necessary, a third game will be held on Sunday.

While it is the first Super Regional in Greenville, it is far from the Pirates’ first experience in the NCAA Super Regional round. ECU has made it each of the past three seasons now. They fell at Louisville in 2019. There were no playoffs in 2020 due to COVID and then they were swept by Vanderbilt last season.

This is the first time the Pirates will face the Longhorns in program history. ECU advanced to its seventh overall Super Regional after posting a 3-1 record in the Greenville Regional, while Texas swept through the Austin Regional with a 3-0 ledger.

The winner of this series will head to Omaha, Nebraska to compete in the NCAA 2022 Men’s College World Series, fighting for a national championship title.

Several watch parties are being held across Greenville for those who couldn’t get tickets to the sold-out series. Today and tomorrow’s games will also air on ESPN 2.

Visit Greenville, NC and ECU Athletics are hosting a free viewing on the Howard and Lyn Swain Promenade in the Burt Family Premium Lot. This area is located behind the first base side of Clark-LeClair Stadium, the home of the Super Regional.

The Tailgate & Watch Party will be held each day of the Super Regional. Opening times are:

Friday

10:00 a.m. Watch Party Opens

12:00 p.m.First Pitch

Saturday

9:00 a.m. Watch Party Opens

12:00 p.m.First Pitch

Sunday (if necessary) Times TBA

If you are heading toward campus this weekend, there will be extra traffic in the area.

Along with the Super Regional games, Pitt County Schools is holding graduations at Minges Coliseum. The school system and ECU police have made parking recommendations for both days. You can find those here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.