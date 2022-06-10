Lenoir County explosion injures multiple people

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple emergency responders are at the scene of an apparent explosion that injured several.

The explosion happened on farmland off Bulltown Road south of La Grange in Lenoir County.

Fire crews from Lenoir and Wayne counties have responded to the incredibly smoky scene.

Authorities that WITN has been in contact with tell us that several people were injured. Some of the injured were airlifted by Eastcare to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

The explosion was first reported around 4:00 p.m. and at 5:30 p.m. fire crews were still arriving at the scene.

WITN is at the scene and will have updates as we receive them.

