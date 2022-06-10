La Grange murder suspect enters plea, sentenced to prison

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says one of two suspects charged with killing two people during a robbery has been sentenced to prison following a plea agreement.

On November 12, 2017, around 1:15 a.m., the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office responded to 308 W. Queen Street in L aGrange for reports of shots fired.

The incident occurred in an outbuilding located on the property where authorities say the suspects attempted to rob the victims. During the robbery, one suspect was killed, two victims were killed and one victim was seriously injured.

John Wesley Johnson, Jr. and Roderick Wayne Gillette were the two victims killed. The third victim, James Waters was severely injured during the robbery.

One suspect, Shonquez Robinson was sentenced to 38 to 48 years in prison as a result of a plea arrangement.

A second suspect, Tiquan Brown, remains behind bars pending trial.

