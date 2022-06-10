Advertisement

Judge: NC health plan must cover transgender treatments

File Photo: The Scales of Justice (KWTX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - A federal judge has ordered the North Carolina state employee health plan provide “medically necessary services” for transgender people linked to gender confirmation.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs ruled Friday it was unlawfully biased for the State Health Plan to exclude coverage for such treatments.

The plan had offered such coverage in 2017 but stopped doing so afterward.

Monetary damages could be decided after a trial next month.

The office of State Treasurer Dale Folwell oversees the plan. A spokesperson said the office was still reviewing the ruling and had no immediate additional comment.

