Half dozen more Eastern Carolina counties now high risk for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - More Eastern Carolina counties have moved into the high risk category for COVID-19.

Last week, just Hyde and Pitt counties were at high risk for community spread of the virus.

Now, the Centers for Disease Control says a half dozen more counties in our area are in that category, that’s according to the new map updated on Friday.

The new counties are Bertie, Carteret, Craven, Martin, Onslow, and Tyrrell.

Duplin, Greene, and Lenoir counties are low risk, while Beaufort, Jones, Pamlico, and Washington counties are at medium risk for community spread.

For those counties at high risk, the CDC recommends people wear a mask indoors while in public spaces.

