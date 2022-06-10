Advertisement

Half dozen more Eastern Carolina counties now high risk for COVID-19

This map was updated on June 10th.
This map was updated on June 10th.(CDC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - More Eastern Carolina counties have moved into the high risk category for COVID-19.

Last week, just Hyde and Pitt counties were at high risk for community spread of the virus.

Now, the Centers for Disease Control says a half dozen more counties in our area are in that category, that’s according to the new map updated on Friday.

The new counties are Bertie, Carteret, Craven, Martin, Onslow, and Tyrrell.

Duplin, Greene, and Lenoir counties are low risk, while Beaufort, Jones, Pamlico, and Washington counties are at medium risk for community spread.

For those counties at high risk, the CDC recommends people wear a mask indoors while in public spaces.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence Guttierrez
Husband back in Greenville to face murder charge for wife’s death
19-year-old Isaiah McKoy is the great-grandson of the 75-year-old murder victim.
DEPUTIES: Teen charged with killing great-grandfather in Lenoir County
Carbon dioxide levels could mean more rise in seas.
Carbon dioxide level rise could prove costly for eastern North Carolina
Jacob Sanders & Helena Bernache
Virginia pair admit taking Beaufort Co. teen without parents’ permission
A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and...
No deaths from 2nd military helicopter crash in 2 days

Latest News

New COVID-19 cases drop for second week in a row
North Carolina Counties receive first settlement payment.
Health officials & faith leaders hope settlement money makes big difference in opioid crisis
State medical marijuana bill goes to House with final Senate OK
Pool Safety
ECU Health program reminds parents about keeping children safe during summer activities