FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Low pressure brings storms to ENC

Showers and storms may dampen some graduations and the Super Regional baseball game
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A low pressure system will move over the state on Saturday, bringing scattered strong storms and higher humidity. The day will be a First Alert Weather Day because of the storm threat and the impact it will have on events happening all over the area. Showers may be active in the morning with the storms firing up around lunchtime. We will be tracking a few strong storms on First Alert Radar from the afternoon through the evening. A few storms may impact the Super Regional baseball games at Clark-LeClair Stadium in Greenville. It is a noon start time as of now, coinciding with the start time of the thunderstorms.

Storms will start around noon and multiple rounds of rain will follow. The storms will extend past sunset.(WITN Weather)

Severe thunderstorms will be possible, but once the first round of rain moves through, the threat of severe weather will come down. If severe storms do develop, damaging straight line winds around and under the storms will be the main threat. Wind gusts could reach as high as 50-60 mph. Rainfall totals will likely range between 0.5″ to 1.0″. Not all areas will have a storm, but those that do, will see a hefty downpour.

