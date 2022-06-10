Advertisement

Elizabeth City State University named one of the best HBCUs for LGBTQ+ students

Elizabeth City State University campus
Elizabeth City State University campus(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina university has been named one of the best HBCUs for LGBTQ+ students in the nation by a company that researches and ranks educational institutions.

The university received the ranking from a company called “Best Colleges.”

ECSU posted to social media saying they were proud of the recognition, “special shoutout to student leaders, faculty, staff and our student LGBTQ+ organization, True Colors, for providing a safe, inclusive space to access “program, service, and leadership opportunities.”

