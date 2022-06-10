ECU police prepare for heavy traffic ahead of Super Regional baseball game and PCS graduations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -It’s about to be a busy weekend for drivers in Greenville. While some folks will be cheering on the ECU Pirates, others will be celebrating high school graduates.

ECU Police Capt. Chris Sutton says some graduation ceremonies will happen at the same time as the NCAA Super Regional baseball game between the ECU Pirates and Texas Longhorns.

“That will create problems particularly at the end of that game and at the end of the graduation ceremony for traffic that’s leaving,” Sutton said. “On Saturday we have four more graduations that are happening as well as the second Super Regional game.”

Sutton says all the traffic from graduation ceremonies will flow north towards 14th St. and 10th St. traffic from the baseball game will flow south towards Greenville Blvd. and Red Ranks Rd.

“Greenville Blvd, Charles Blvd, 14th St, Elm street, those areas will be the most impacted during the baseball game”

If you plan on attending the game, Sutton encourages everyone to stay hydrated. Cooling stations will be available for those who need a break from the heat.

The Super Regional baseball game between the ECU Pirates and Texas Longhorns is set to start at noon on Friday at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

Tickets are sold out.

