Advertisement

ECU police prepare for heavy traffic ahead of Super Regional baseball game and PCS graduations

By Justin Lundy
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -It’s about to be a busy weekend for drivers in Greenville. While some folks will be cheering on the ECU Pirates, others will be celebrating high school graduates.

ECU Police Capt. Chris Sutton says some graduation ceremonies will happen at the same time as the NCAA Super Regional baseball game between the ECU Pirates and Texas Longhorns.

“That will create problems particularly at the end of that game and at the end of the graduation ceremony for traffic that’s leaving,” Sutton said. “On Saturday we have four more graduations that are happening as well as the second Super Regional game.”

Sutton says all the traffic from graduation ceremonies will flow north towards 14th St. and 10th St. traffic from the baseball game will flow south towards Greenville Blvd. and Red Ranks Rd.

“Greenville Blvd, Charles Blvd, 14th St, Elm street, those areas will be the most impacted during the baseball game”

If you plan on attending the game, Sutton encourages everyone to stay hydrated. Cooling stations will be available for those who need a break from the heat.

The Super Regional baseball game between the ECU Pirates and Texas Longhorns is set to start at noon on Friday at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

Tickets are sold out.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Sanders & Helena Bernache
Virginia pair admit taking Beaufort Co. teen without parents’ permission
Nicholas Langley
Bertie Correctional inmate convicted in Pitt murder dies of apparent suicide
Matoka Yvonne Springs
Woman accused of using counterfeit money at OBX stores
Brandon Rascoe
Arrest made in Greenville apartment complex shooting
19-year-old Isaiah McKoy is the great-grandson of the 75-year-old murder victim.
DEPUTIES: Teen charged with killing great-grandfather in Lenoir County

Latest News

Preparations are underway for the Washington Summer Festival.
Washington Summer Festival kicks off Friday
ECU experts explain what to focus on during January 6th hearings
ECU experts explain what to focus on during January 6th hearings
Shonquez Robinson
La Grange murder suspect enters plea, sentenced to prison
Efforts to restore an Onslow County river receive global reconigition
Efforts to restore an Onslow County river receive global recognition