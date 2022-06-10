Advertisement

ECU pole vaulter Sommer Knight finishes 8th at NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships

Knight earns All-American at final meet of ECU career
ECU pole vaulter Sommer Knight
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU pole vaulter Sommer Knight is an All-American performer again after she finished 8th at the NCAA outdoor track and field championships in Eugene, Oregon, late Thursday night.

Knight cleared 4.30 meters, but failed to clear 4.35 meters which would have matched her outdoor school record.

It was her final meet of her senior season at ECU. She holds the school indoor and outdoor pole vault records, won American Athletic Conference titles three times, and earned All-American each of the past two seasons. She finished 3rd at the NCAA outdoor track and field championships last year.

Louisville senior Gabriela Leon won the event clearing 4.60 meters.

