Advertisement

ECU beats Texas in NCAA Super Regional opener

SCORE
ECU SUPER REGIONAL GAME ONE
ECU SUPER REGIONAL GAME ONE(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball defeated Texas, 13 to 7, in the opening game of their best-of-three NCAA Super Regional series in Greenville on Friday.

5,723 people on hand for game one is a new attendance record for Clark-LeClair Stadium.

After trailing in the first, the ECU offense got rolling. Jacob Jenkins-Cowart with a two run single to left put the Pirates ahead 3-2 after one.

In the 4th, Jacob Starling lifted a 2-run home run to left and Zach Agnos singled in another to go up 6-2 after 4.

They would add a solo shot from Bryson Worrell in the 5th to take a 7-2 lead through 5 innings.

Texas would hit back-to-back home runs to start the 6th. Ivan Melendez, a Golden Spikes Finalist, and Murphy Stehly both with solo shots made it 7-4 ECU. Stehly also homered in the first.

Longhorns would hit another solo shot in the 7th. This time it was Douglas Hodo III going yard. 7-5 ECU still in front. For the second inning in a row the Pirates would turn a double play to get out of a jam.

Then in the 8th, ECU would score 5 runs to solidify its lead.

Saturday’s game will start at 12:00 noon.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence Guttierrez
Husband back in Greenville to face murder charge for wife’s death
19-year-old Isaiah McKoy is the great-grandson of the 75-year-old murder victim.
DEPUTIES: Teen charged with killing great-grandfather in Lenoir County
Carbon dioxide levels could mean more rise in seas.
Carbon dioxide level rise could prove costly for eastern North Carolina
A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill
Jacob Sanders & Helena Bernache
Virginia pair admit taking Beaufort Co. teen without parents’ permission

Latest News

NCAA Super Regionals get underway in Greenville
Pitt County Special Olympians
Pitt County Special Olympians finish runner up at USA Games Basketball Tournament for their division
ECU pole vaulter Sommer Knight
ECU pole vaulter Sommer Knight finishes 8th at NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships
American Athletic Conference announces UCF, Houston and Cincinnati will head to Big 12 in 2023