ECU beats Texas in NCAA Super Regional opener

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball defeated Texas, 13 to 7, in the opening game of their best-of-three NCAA Super Regional series in Greenville on Friday.

5,723 people on hand for game one is a new attendance record for Clark-LeClair Stadium.

After trailing in the first, the ECU offense got rolling. Jacob Jenkins-Cowart with a two run single to left put the Pirates ahead 3-2 after one.

In the 4th, Jacob Starling lifted a 2-run home run to left and Zach Agnos singled in another to go up 6-2 after 4.

They would add a solo shot from Bryson Worrell in the 5th to take a 7-2 lead through 5 innings.

Texas would hit back-to-back home runs to start the 6th. Ivan Melendez, a Golden Spikes Finalist, and Murphy Stehly both with solo shots made it 7-4 ECU. Stehly also homered in the first.

Longhorns would hit another solo shot in the 7th. This time it was Douglas Hodo III going yard. 7-5 ECU still in front. For the second inning in a row the Pirates would turn a double play to get out of a jam.

Then in the 8th, ECU would score 5 runs to solidify its lead.

Saturday’s game will start at 12:00 noon.

