ECU baseball holds practice ahead of first home Super Regional at Clark-LeClair Stadium

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU hosts Texas starting tomorrow for the NCAA Baseball Super Regionals. The Pirates practiced ahead of their first ever home Super Regional at Clark-LeClair Stadium. They said it was a good day of work.

While it is the first Super Regional in Greenville, it is far from the Pirates first experience in the NCAA Super Regional round. ECU has made it each of the past three seasons now. They fell at Louisville in 2019. There was no playoffs in 2020 due to COVID. They got swept at Vanderbilt last season and say all that experience is paying off now.

“Prepared us big time man. Vanderbilt they are a great program they still are, they always will be,” says ECU infielder Zach Agnos, “Prepares us well because they were in the championship. We played close to the best and we are going to get close to the best tomorrow, Saturday and sunday so it definitely prepared us.”

“Yeah it’s definitely a little bit different. The last two super regionals we faced some really good dudes on the mound. That’s what you are going to have to go through if you want to go to Omaha,” says ECU outfielder Bryson Worrell, “Every team is going to have really good pitching. Definitely being at home helps with a massive home crowd. So, we have that advantage this time. So, we are ready for it.”

ECU says they have sold out tickets for the weekend Super Regional. We were told Texas has a pretty decent one-two punch for starting pitchers. C.J. Mayhue gets the ball for game one for ECU. First pitch is Friday at 12:06 P.M.

