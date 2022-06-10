Duplin County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating after a man was found dead from gunshot wounds.

On Wednesday around 10:00 a.m., the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Dollar General near Rones Chapel in the northern part of Duplin County.

The call was in reference to a body lying near the back of the business.

Deputies discovered the body of a man, later identified as Delquawn Antonio Newton, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information can call the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office at 910-296-2150.

