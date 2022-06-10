Advertisement

DEPUTIES: Man arrested for several drug charges while on probation

Octavious Willis
Octavious Willis(Lenoir County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVEN SPRINGS, N.C. (WITN) -A Lenoir County man has been arrested for with several drug charges while he was on probation for a previous felony conviction.

According to Lenoir County sheriff’s deputies, they searched Octavious Willis’s home at 6076 Davis Hardy Road in Seven Springs last Friday.

At his house deputies found about five ounces of Crystal Methamphetamine, a handgun and drug paraphernalia items that showed the controlled substances were being distributed from Willis’s home.

Deputies say throughout the investigation detectives took a total of eleven ounces of Crystal Methamphetamine from Willis.

He was charged with multiple state drug charges including: three counts of trafficking Methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for keep and sale of controlled substances and possession of a firearm by felon.

Deputies say at the time of the search, Willis was on probation for a prior felony conviction.

Willis is on a $500,000.00 secured bond. He is in the W.E. Billy Smith Detention Facility and will get an additional $60,000.00 secured bond for the probation violation.

The North Carolina Probation and Parole Office assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence Guttierrez
Husband back in Greenville to face murder charge for wife’s death
19-year-old Isaiah McKoy is the great-grandson of the 75-year-old murder victim.
DEPUTIES: Teen charged with killing great-grandfather in Lenoir County
Carbon dioxide levels could mean more rise in seas.
Carbon dioxide level rise could prove costly for eastern North Carolina
Jacob Sanders & Helena Bernache
Virginia pair admit taking Beaufort Co. teen without parents’ permission
A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and...
No deaths from 2nd military helicopter crash in 2 days

Latest News

ECU baseball
NCAA Super Regionals get underway in Greenville
Elizabeth City State University campus
Elizabeth City State University named one of the best HBCUs for LGBTQ+ students
Atlantic Beach receives new lifeguard stands
Atlantic Beach receives new lifeguard towers
WITN Sunrise team plays ECU baseball trivia ahead of Super Regional
Saving Graces for Felines: Hewey and Louie
Saving Graces for Felines: Dewey and Louie