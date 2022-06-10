DEPUTIES: Man arrested for several drug charges while on probation

SEVEN SPRINGS, N.C. (WITN) -A Lenoir County man has been arrested for with several drug charges while he was on probation for a previous felony conviction.

According to Lenoir County sheriff’s deputies, they searched Octavious Willis’s home at 6076 Davis Hardy Road in Seven Springs last Friday.

At his house deputies found about five ounces of Crystal Methamphetamine, a handgun and drug paraphernalia items that showed the controlled substances were being distributed from Willis’s home.

Deputies say throughout the investigation detectives took a total of eleven ounces of Crystal Methamphetamine from Willis.

He was charged with multiple state drug charges including: three counts of trafficking Methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling for keep and sale of controlled substances and possession of a firearm by felon.

Deputies say at the time of the search, Willis was on probation for a prior felony conviction.

Willis is on a $500,000.00 secured bond. He is in the W.E. Billy Smith Detention Facility and will get an additional $60,000.00 secured bond for the probation violation.

The North Carolina Probation and Parole Office assisted in the investigation.

