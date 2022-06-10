Advertisement

Cocaine, guns seized in drug raid by Pitt County deputies

Malcolm Jones
Malcolm Jones(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man is facing nine charges after a raid Wednesday on a home.

Pitt County deputies say their Special Operations Unit along with K9 teams searched a home on Cedar Court in Greenville.

Detectives say they seized cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and three handguns. One of those guns was stolen, according to a news release.

Malcolm Jones is charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, sell/deliver controlled substance within 1,000 feet of school. three counts of possession of firearm by felon, possession of stolen firearm, maintain dwelling for controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The 31-year-old Jones remains in jail on a $250,000 secured bond.

