Cocaine & dogs seized during New Bern drug raid

Ivan & James Pickett
Ivan & James Pickett(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Two New Bern men have been charged with selling cocaine and six dogs were seized after deputies raided their home.

Craven County deputies raided the home Thursday on Monroe Drive with the help of New Bern police.

They found a quantity of cocaine and packaging material that is often used for distributing drugs.

James Pickett, 49, and Ivan Pickett, 52, both who lived at the home, were charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine and felony maintaining a dwelling for the sale of illegal narcotics.

Two adult Pit Bulls and four puppies were seized by Animal Protective Services after they were found lying in dog waste inside the home.

