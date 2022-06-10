Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Cooler air today won’t stop tomorrow’s storms

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The cold front, which spread storms and downpours over the East yesterday, has cleared the coast. This will allow cooler air to flow into the area. Winds out of the northeast will blow in at 7 to 12 mph sustained with gusts along the coast reaching between 20 to 25 mph. Highs will reach the mid 80s with a coastal rain remaining possible through the middle of the day. The heavier rain showers expected over the weekend won’t show up until midday Saturday, so we’ll likely see partly to mostly clear skies overnight.

The arrival of a low pressure system will create a soggy weekend across the eastern half of the state. Showers as early as sunrise will be possible with scattered coverage increasing by midday. The atmosphere will be packed with moisture as the low will soak up humidity from the Gulf as it moves over the Southeast. This will lead to a higher potential for heavy rain and rainfall totals over an inch is possible. Most in the East will have no problem getting a half inch of rain on Saturday but the likelihood of widespread totals over an inch is looking higher and higher. This is a rough forecast for such a busy June Saturday here in ENC so have a Plan B for any of your outdoor plans. The rain will try to exit by Sunday, however recent model runs show the system holding close enough to the coast to promote a 30-40% chance of rain to close out the weekend.

Friday

Partly sunny and warm. High of 86. Wind: NE 10. Rain chance: 20% for coast.

Saturday

Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms throughout the day. High of 84. Windy. Wind: S 15 G 25. Rain chance: 70%

Sunday

Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High of 87. Wind: NW 5. Rain chance: 40%

Monday

Mostly sunny and hot. High of 92. Wind: W 5.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny with a high of 93. Wind: W 5. Rain chance: 20%

