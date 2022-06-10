Atlantic Beach receives new lifeguard towers

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina beach is starting the 2022 beach season with new equipment.

Three new lifeguard towers have been installed at The Circle regional beach access in Atlantic Beach.

The towers were purchased by the Atlantic Beach King Mackerel Fishing Tournament.

The $38,000 large central tower was custom built by Bausch Enterprises in Stuart, Florida. The east and west towers were built by JR Hunnings in Maysville, NC, and were purchased for $8,000 each. All three towers are composed of aluminum, stainless steel, and composite decking and feature a sled-style base for each transport across the sand.

Prior to 2022, three wooden towers were stationed at the Circle, and each only lasted five years or less before they had to be removed from service. With a life expectancy of 20+ years, the Atlantic Beach Fire Department is thrilled by this generous and necessary donation from the ABKMT.

