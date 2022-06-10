Advertisement

American Athletic Conference announces UCF, Houston and Cincinnati will head to Big 12 in 2023

American member schools vote to terminate their membership July 1, 2023
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
IRVING, TEXAS (WITN) The American Athletic Conference, ECU’s conference, announced on Friday Central Florida, Houston and Cincinnati will depart the conference after next school year.

The move becomes effective July 1, 2023.

The member institutions voted to terminate the three school’s membership in the conference.

The three will move to the Big 12.

American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco issued a statement, ”I would like to thank UCF President Alexander Cartwright, Cincinnati President Neville Pinto and Houston President Renu Khator – as well as Tulane President Michael Fitts, who is chair of our Board of Directors - for their efforts and leadership to arrive at a sensible resolution to the three schools’ departure from the conference. All three institutions enjoyed tremendous success under the American Athletic Conference banner, and all three were instrumental in taking the conference to great heights, both athletically and academically. We wish them the best and look forward to having them compete in our conference in 2022-23.”  

