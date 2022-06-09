Advertisement

Where has all the Sriracha gone?

Huy Fong Foods says severe weather conditions affected the quality of its chili peppers and...
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(CNN) - One of the world’s largest producers in the Asian hot sauce market is anticipating a major shortage of Sriracha.

Huy Fong Foods says severe weather conditions affected the quality of its chili peppers and their current inventory does not meet the demand.

The company announced it is not accepting new orders for its signature Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce placed before September.

Orders already made before Labor Day will have to wait until the fall to be fulfilled.

This pause in orders not only applies to Huy Fong’s Sriracha sauce, but also to its Chili Garlic and Sambal Oelek products.

