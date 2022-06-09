Rocky Mount breaks ground on new downtown affordable housing

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A $9.4 million affordable house complex is underway in Rocky Mount.

Ground was broken today for Five Points Crossing on Rose Street in downtown Rocky Mount.

The 4-story building will have 28 one-bedroom units, and 22 two-bedroom units. Six additional units will have features for those with disabilities.

The complex will include an elevator, a community room with a kitchenette, a fitness room, a playground, a covered picnic area with BBQ grills, and a covered rooftop terrace providing great views of the city.

Five Points came about through the city’s efforts to further boost downtown redevelopment efforts and help the area’s significant need for affordable housing which was magnified by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

Woda Cooper Companies is developing the project which is expected to be completed next summer.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.