Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Which area has hurricanes most often?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - I checked on the frequency of hurricanes and found some interesting statistics. Each section of the coast has an average frequency of seeing a hurricane within 50 miles. This data dates back to 1851. What I find striking about this info is how the frequency is ramping up. Check out the question and see the answer further below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question June 9 (WITN)

All of these locations are favorite spots for hurricanes, but only 1 leads the nation in hurricane frequency. While Galveston, Texas is known for the deadliest storm in 1900, it doesn’t have the most frequent storm strikes, so rule that one out. Make your choice and see below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer June 9 (WITN)

Yes, right here in North Carolina sees more hurricanes more often than anywhere else. Now, over the last few years, Louisiana is making a big gain, but over the years since 1851, Cape Hatteras has had hurricanes every 5 years. Second more frequently hit is Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a strike every 6 years. Of the cities in our trivia question, Charleston, SC has a hurricane within 50 miles once every 8 years. Galveston, Texas sees a storm every 9 years. Tampa has one every 10 years. - Phillip Williams

