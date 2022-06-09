Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Which area has hurricanes most often?

Of these four active areas, which one sees hurricanes more frequently
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - I checked on the frequency of hurricanes and found some interesting statistics. Each section of the coast has an average frequency of seeing a hurricane within 50 miles. This data dates back to 1851. What I find striking about this info is how the frequency is ramping up. Check out the question and see the answer further below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question June 9
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question June 9(WITN)

All of these locations are favorite spots for hurricanes, but only 1 leads the nation in hurricane frequency. While Galveston, Texas is known for the deadliest storm in 1900, it doesn’t have the most frequent storm strikes, so rule that one out. Make your choice and see below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer June 9
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer June 9(WITN)

Yes, right here in North Carolina sees more hurricanes more often than anywhere else. Now, over the last few years, Louisiana is making a big gain, but over the years since 1851, Cape Hatteras has had hurricanes every 5 years. Second more frequently hit is Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a strike every 6 years. Of the cities in our trivia question, Charleston, SC has a hurricane within 50 miles once every 8 years. Galveston, Texas sees a storm every 9 years. Tampa has one every 10 years. - Phillip Williams

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Sanders & Helena Bernache
Virginia pair admit taking Beaufort Co. teen without parents’ permission
Nicholas Langley
Bertie Correctional inmate convicted in Pitt murder dies of apparent suicide
Matoka Yvonne Springs
Woman accused of using counterfeit money at OBX stores
Brandon Rascoe
Arrest made in Greenville apartment complex shooting
Cabrera, Villarreal, & Sotomayor
Three charged in Greenville with drug-trafficking charges

Latest News

Storms will start around noon and multiple rounds of rain will follow. The storms will extend...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Scattered storms Saturday may grow strong
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question June 8
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: What wind speed does a tropical system need to reach to earn a name?
Storm hazards today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Thunderstorms likely to grow over ENC today
Rainfall potential for Friday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Thunderstorms affecting areas mainly east of highway 17