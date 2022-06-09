Advertisement

Havelock man charged with drug trafficking

Craven County drug arrest
Craven County drug arrest(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Craven County.

Craven County deputies searched the car of Tevin Godette, of Havelock, and found more than 35 grams of heroin, 10 grams of methamphetamine, and other items consistent with drug trafficking and illegal drug sales.

The 35-year-old has been charged with felony level III trafficking heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver MDMA, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Godette is being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility under a $1 million dollar secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Langley
Bertie Correctional inmate convicted in Pitt murder dies of apparent suicide
Jacob Sanders & Helena Bernache
Virginia pair admit taking Beaufort Co. teen without parents’ permission
Matoka Yvonne Springs
Woman accused of using counterfeit money at OBX stores
Brandon Rascoe
Arrest made in Greenville apartment complex shooting
Cabrera, Villarreal, & Sotomayor
Three charged in Greenville with drug-trafficking charges

Latest News

Gas prices increase
National average price for a gallon of gas spikes, crushing previous record
Lawrence Guttierrez
Husband back in Greenville to face murder charge for wife’s death
Carteret County Schools
Carteret County school system achieves high teacher satisfaction scores
Green Science: Make your own recycled balance bird
Green Science: Make your own recycled balance bird