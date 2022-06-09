Havelock man charged with drug trafficking

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Craven County.

Craven County deputies searched the car of Tevin Godette, of Havelock, and found more than 35 grams of heroin, 10 grams of methamphetamine, and other items consistent with drug trafficking and illegal drug sales.

The 35-year-old has been charged with felony level III trafficking heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver MDMA, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Godette is being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility under a $1 million dollar secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.