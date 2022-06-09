Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Saturday’s storms set to foul up Super Regionals

Multiple rounds of downpours will sweep across the region
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A low pressure system will swing over the state on Saturday, bringing storms, higher humidity and downpours. The day will be a First Alert Weather Day because of the storm threat and the impact it will have on events happening all over the area. The storms will start around lunchtime and linger through the evening. This will likely impact the Super Regional baseball games at Clark-LeClair.

Storms will start around noon and multiple rounds of rain will follow. The storms will extend past sunset.(WITN Weather)

Severe thunderstorms will be possible, but once the first round of rain moves through, the threat of severe weather will come down. If severe storms do develop, damaging straight line winds around and under the storms will be the main threat. Wind gusts could reach as high as 50-60 mph. The presence of the low pressure center will make the downpours more frequent. Rainfall totals will likely range between 0.5″ to 1.0″ due to the multiple rounds of downpours.

